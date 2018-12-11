Hochtief subsidiaries win $600m Tasmanian water contract

UGL and CPB Contractors have been selected by Taswater to deliver a capital works programme to support and develop water and wastewater infrastructure and major regional water projects.

The joint venture between UGL and CPB Contractors will generate revenue to their immediate parent company, Cimic Group, of more than AU$600m (£330m) over an initial four-year period.

UGL, CPB Contractors and Taswater intend to establish an alliance to deliver infrastructure planning, project development and delivery of all capital works across Taswater’s regional asset network in Tasmania. It will cover water and wastewater treatment plants, water networks and dams and water storage as well as general asset renewal programmes.