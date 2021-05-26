Hochtief team lands $2.5bn Sydney motorway contract

Artist's impression of the M6 motorway, 10 years from project opening (subject to final design)

The AU$2.5bn (£1.37bn) M6 Stage 1 will connect Sydney’s south to the city’s wider motorway network. It is designed to improve journey times, reduce congestion and remove trucks from local streets.

The design and construct contract will generate revenue of approximately AU$1.95bn for Hochtief’s Cimic Group companies CPB Contractors and UGL.

The joint venture will deliver an underground motorway connection between President Ave, Kogarah and the M8, mainline tunnels, exit/entry ramps, shared cycle and pedestrian pathways and tunnel stubs for a future Stage 2 of the M6, subject to obtaining relevant planning approvals.

Cimic Group executive chairman and chief executive officer Juan Santamaria said: “Cimic Group companies are delivering major transport projects across Australia. Having successfully completed several WestConnex projects, our companies have specific expertise in delivering motorways in urban areas. This experience will be applied to safely and successfully deliver the M6 Stage 1 for the NSW government.”

CPB Contractors managing director Jason Spears said: “This is an important addition to the portfolio of road, rail and airport projects that CPB Contractors’ experienced teams are delivering across NSW. We are very pleased to have been selected to work closely with Transport for NSW to safely deliver this key piece of transport infrastructure for the people of Sydney.”

UGL managing director Doug Moss said: “UGL is helping to improve transport infrastructure right across Australia, and we look forward to bringing our expertise to the M6 project. We pride ourselves on providing a high quality and safe outcome for our clients, our people and our communities.”

Work will begin in 2022 and is scheduled to be completed in 2025.

Subject to final design.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk