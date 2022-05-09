Hochtief team wins Australian motorway contract

The contract, funded by the Australian and New South Wales governments, will generate revenue of approximately AU$245m (£140m) for CPB Contractors.

The M12 Motorway will provide direct access to the new Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport and connect the airport to Sydney’s motorway network.

CPB Contractors managing director Jason Spears said: “CPB Contractors will ensure that this project creates opportunities for local suppliers and sub-contractors. Our teams are experienced in safely delivering major road projects in Sydney and will deliver this road according to schedule, ensuring it is available before the Western Sydney International Airport opens.”

The M12 is an east-west motorway, running between the M7 Motorway at Cecil Hills and The Northern Road at Luddenham, and is being delivered in three sections. The western section package involves the construction of 6.1km of motorway including 11 bridges.

Work will begin this year for completion in late 2025.

