Hochtief team wins trio of Australian projects

It will work in an alliance with South Australia’s Department of Planning, Transport & Infrastructure, Aurecon Australasia and GHD. The three projects are the Joy Baluch AM Bridge Duplication in Port Augusta; the Port Wakefield overpass and highway duplication; and the Augusta highway planning project located between Port Augusta and Port Wakefield.

The South Australian and Australian governments are funding the projects, which will generate revenue of approximately AU$236.8 million to CPB Contractors.

“These three upgrades will provide improved road safety, reduced traffic congestion and greater network resilience for the communities of regional South Australia,” said Juan Santamaria, chief executive officer of CPB’s immediate parent company CIMIC Group.

CPB Contractors managing director Diego Zumaquero added: “A key focus will be on maximising social and economic benefits to the regional and indigenous community, including employment, training and economic opportunities.”

Work will begin this year and is scheduled to be completed in 2022.

