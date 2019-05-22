Hochtief wins $200m Auckland Airport scheme

The company, which is part of Hochtief’s Cimic Group, will construct an additional taxiway and extend an existing one as well as building six remote stands as part of the airport’s major capital works programme.

CPB Contractors managing director Juan Santamaria said: “We look forward to building a close ongoing relationship with Auckland Airport and to delivering this important infrastructure project efficiently and to the highest safety standards.”

The work will involve more than a million cubic metres of earthworks and basecourse, 168,000m2 of concrete pavement and the construction of 3.2km of stormwater drainage along with a runoff and treatment lagoon, and as well as a 2.2km network for jet fuel.

Construction is scheduled to begin in the middle of this year, with expected completion by late 2021.