Hochtief wins Sydney highway contract

CPB Contractors, which is part of Hochtief’s Cimic Group, will earn revenue of approximately AU$170m from the project to upgrade the existing road infrastructure between Luddenham and Glenmore Park.

It has been selected by the Australian and New South Wales (NSW) governments for the construct-only contract as part of the Northern Road upgrade. Construction is expected to begin next year 2019 and conclude in 2022.

The contract brings CPB Contractors’ work in the area to AU$210m, following it selection - along with a JV partner - for the early earthworks package from Western Sydney Airport Company.

Cimic Group chief executive officer Michael Wright said: “Cimic and CPB Contractors have worked collaboratively with the NSW government and Roads & Maritime Services to develop a value-for-money construction program that will deliver high-quality roads assets that are resilient to future needs. The Northern Road upgrade project will support the development of an upgraded road network and capitalise on the benefits from the new Western Sydney Airport at Badgerys Creek, which CPB Contractors is now proudly laying the foundations for with its JV partner.”

The Northern Road upgrade project will upgrade road infrastructure between Littlefields Road in Luddenham and Glenmore Parkway in Glenmore Park, including improving 6.7km of road from two lanes to a divided four-lane alignment, with the provision of kerbside bus lanes at each intersection. The work is part of the Western Sydney Infrastructure Plan, a programme worth AU$3.6bn that is supporting integrated transport in the region to capitalise on the economic benefits from developing the Western Sydney Airport at Badgerys Creek.