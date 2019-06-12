Hodder takes CIC chair

Stephen Hodder

Stephen Hodder succeeds civil engineer John Nolan and is expected to serve a two-year term of office.

Mr Hodder said: “I am delighted to be the new chair of the Construction Industry Council. The next two years could be a tipping point for our industry as we seek to redress regulatory failures and raise the quality in procurement and delivery. I will seek to work with Graham [Watts, the CIC’s chief executive] and the team, together with our members, in contributing to the cultural change that is needed to bring about a shared commitment to generating greater value and diversity for the benefit of long term client outcomes and society. I would like to thank John Nolan for the extraordinary commitment he has given to the CIC over the last three years and the support he has offered to me during the last year as deputy chair."

On handing over, John Nolan said “I have had the privilege and pleasure of working with Stephen for the last year and have been the beneficiary of his good counsel during that time. His intellect and work ethic ideally suit him for the challenges he will face chairing CIC in these difficult times for our industry. I am sure that he will make a great success of the role.”