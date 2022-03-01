Holcim buys US roofing business

Holcim has acquired Malarkey Roofing Products

Malarkey Roofing Products has projected 2022 net sales of US$600m and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of US$120m.

Holcim said that the acquisition will expanding its range of systems in what it described as the highly profitable US$19bn US residential roofing market.

This acquisition is intended as step for Holcim towards its aim of achieving US$4bn net sales in roofing by 2025. It advances Holcim’s ‘Strategy 2025 – Accelerating Green Growth’, which has a goal of expanding its Solutions & Products business to 30% of group net sales by 2025. The business includes construction segments from roofing systems to insulation and renovation.

Holcim CEO Jan Jenisch said: “I am excited to be welcoming all 600 Malarkey employees into the Holcim family. With their talent and expertise they have made Malarkey an undisputed leader in its field, recognised for excellence in quality, service, innovation and sustainability. Building on Malarkey’s legacy of over 60 years of success, I look forward to unleashing our next era of growth together. This is another exciting step in the expansion of Solutions & Products, advancing our ‘Strategy 2025 – Accelerating Green Growth’ to become the global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions.”

Malarkey Roofing Products was founded by Herbert Malarkey in 1956 and is based in Portland, Oregon. It provides systems for residential roofing, from shingles to ice and water barriers. It has production facilities in Oregon, California and Oklahoma. Holcim said that Malarkey’s portfolio and footprint are highly complementary to its own Firestone Building Products’, expanding its roofing range.

