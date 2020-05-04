Holiday Inn Heathrow turned into quarantine centre

Holiday Inn Heathrow Ariel hotel

Interserve Construction has been appointed by the Department for Health & Social Care (DHSC) to convert the Holiday Inn Heathrow Ariel hotel. It has been block booked by the DHSC for use as an isolation and quarantine facility should it be required. It will be used for international visitors to the UK who develop coronavirus symptoms and for Britons who have returned home from countries that have had Covid-19 cases.

Interserve Construction is also converting the Holiday Inn Brent Cross and the Crown Plaza Stockley hotel into isolation units on behalf of the Home Office. They will accommodate asylum seekers who exhibit symptoms associated with Covid-19.

The work follows Interserve Construction’s recent completion of the first phase of the NHS Nightingale Hospital Birmingham at the National Exhibition Centre. The Nightingale facility has 800 beds in its first phase and may eventually accommodate up to 4,000 patients, if required.

Interserve has already converted two other facilities into isolation units for the NHS; at Arrowe Park Hospital on the Wirral and at a hotel-conference centre at Kents Hill Park in Milton Keynes. They were used to quarantine British citizens who were evacuated from Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

Interserve Construction divisional director Mark Buckle said: “Interserve Construction and Interserve Engineering Services have considerable experience and strong capabilities in delivering significant NHS facilities across the UK, as evidenced by the work we have done on the new NHS Nightingale Birmingham Hospital.”

