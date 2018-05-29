Hollingshead joins Gallagher board

Steve Hollingshead is now a non-exec director of Gallagher Group

Family-owned Gallagher Group has interests in civil engineering, building, quarrying and property development.

Steve Hollingshead, who retired from J Murphy & Sons at the end of 2017, will join existing non-executive Paul Collins to assist chairman Pat Gallagher, chief executive Nick Yandle and the management team in developing strategy. Mr Hollingshead, a former managing director of Laing O’Rourke, joined Murphy in June 2015 after a year as construction director of the Swansea Bay Tidal Lagoon project. He remains a non-executive director at Murphy too.

Other changes at Gallagher see Catherine Rossiter joining from Laing O’Rourke as group finance director. Long-serving group finance director Tom Corkery will work with her during a planned transition period until the end of company’s current financial year (30th September 2018).

With an eye to the future, the Gallagher has also appointed John Kerrigan, Bill Lindsay and Joe Heathfield as directors.

For the year to 30th September 2017 Gallagher Group made a pre-tax profit of £7.2m (2016: £5.5m) on turnover of £59.9m (2016: £63.1m).