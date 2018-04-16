Hollycroft lands £25m Nottingham apartments scheme

Yorkshire developer KMRE Group has appointed Hollycroft Construction build a £25m residential development on the site of the former Park Yacht Club in Nottingham.

Hollycroft will build 81 apartments across three blocks of flats. The 1.5 acre site is on the banks of the River Trent, next to Blueprint’s Trent Basin development site.

KMRE managing director Kam Mogul said: “We have delivered residential schemes all over Yorkshire and we are now looking further afield to create high end living accommodation. Our sights were set on Nottingham when we saw the huge potential for waterfront living in the city.

Planning permission for The Yacht Club Apartments was secured for the scheme earlier this year and KMRE completed the land purchase in April.