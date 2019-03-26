Home Builders Federation recruits new MD

Neil Jefferson

Neil Jefferson, a chartered builder, has been with the NHBC for more than 20 years. He was also chief executive of the Zero Carbon Hub between 2008 and 2016, as well as managing director of the National Centre for Excellence in Housing, a joint venture between the NHBC and the Building Research Establishment (BRE).

At the Home Builders Federation, he will have a newly created role as managing director. Stewart Baseley will continue as executive chairman, a post he has held since 2006

Stewart Baseley said: “We are delighted to announce that Neil will be joining HBF. He has huge industry experience and his appointment will further strengthen our management team as we look to ensure HBF is best placed to help the industry address a growing list of challenges.”

Neil Jefferson said: “I am delighted to be joining HBF as its managing director at a time when housing is such a critical issue. I am very much looking forward to working with the team and HBF members and to tackling the range of major housing issues.

“I’ve enjoyed a great career at NHBC and I’m immensely grateful to colleagues for their support over the last 20 years. NHBC continues to perform a vital role within the house-building industry.”