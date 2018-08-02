Homes England names property adviser panel

The chosen firms, listed below, will deliver a range of property services to support the construction and development of new homes in England.
The framework runs for four years and services include marketing sites to developers, site evaluations, estate management and acquisitions and disposals. They will also advise on local markets, viability, investment and strategic planning issues as well as help create new development models and partnering arrangements.
The members of the Homes England property framework are:
- Aspinall Verdi Eddisons JV
- BNP Paribas Real Estate (including Strutt & Parker)
- Bradley Hall Limited
- Carter Jonas LLP
- CBRE Limited
- Colliers International Property Consultants Limited
- Cushman & Wakefield
- Deloitte LLP
- Gerald Eve LLP
- GL Hearn Limited
- GVA
- Hartnell Taylor Cook LLP
- Jones Lang LaSalle Limited
- Knight Frank LLP
- Lambert Smith Hampton
- Montagu Evans LLP
- Sanderson Weatherall LLP
- Savills (UK) Limited
- Thomas Lister
Stephen Kinsella, executive director for land at Homes England, said: “The framework gives us speedy and easy access to a range of skilled consultants who understand our needs. It will help us create strong working relationships with a wide range of companies who can provide valuable, professional and technical advice and expertise to Homes England – helping to accelerate housing development, deliver value for money and provide great places to live.”