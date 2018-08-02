Homes England names property adviser panel

The chosen firms, listed below, will deliver a range of property services to support the construction and development of new homes in England.

The framework runs for four years and services include marketing sites to developers, site evaluations, estate management and acquisitions and disposals. They will also advise on local markets, viability, investment and strategic planning issues as well as help create new development models and partnering arrangements.

The members of the Homes England property framework are:

Aspinall Verdi Eddisons JV

BNP Paribas Real Estate (including Strutt & Parker)

Bradley Hall Limited

Carter Jonas LLP

CBRE Limited

Colliers International Property Consultants Limited

Cushman & Wakefield

Deloitte LLP

Gerald Eve LLP

GL Hearn Limited

GVA

Hartnell Taylor Cook LLP

Jones Lang LaSalle Limited

Knight Frank LLP

Lambert Smith Hampton

Montagu Evans LLP

Sanderson Weatherall LLP

Savills (UK) Limited

Thomas Lister

Stephen Kinsella, executive director for land at Homes England, said: “The framework gives us speedy and easy access to a range of skilled consultants who understand our needs. It will help us create strong working relationships with a wide range of companies who can provide valuable, professional and technical advice and expertise to Homes England – helping to accelerate housing development, deliver value for money and provide great places to live.”