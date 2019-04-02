TCI New Year Magazine OfferTCI New Year Magazine Offer
  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Tue April 02 2019

Related Information
  1. News
  2. UK
  3. Homes England partners with Galliford Try to speed up delivery

Homes England partners with Galliford Try to speed up delivery

6 hours Galliford Try Partnerships has closed a deal with Homes England to build more than 850 homes across the UK.

Galliford Try will develop housing in Redcar, Cheshire, Staffordshire and Dorset as part of Homes England's initiative to accelerate the pace of house-building.

Work begins on the projects immediately with the first planning applications being submitted this month; the first homes are expected to complete in spring 2020.

The projects will deliver a mixture of housing tenures including open market housing, affordable rent, shared ownership, private rented sector and an extra-care development.

The value of the deal to Galliford Try has yet to be disclosed.

Stephen Teagle, chief executive of Galliford Try Partnerships, said: "We are delighted with our extension of work in partnership with Homes England to accelerate the delivery of much-needed new homes in these regions."

MPU

Latest News

Click here to view more construction news »