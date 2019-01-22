Homes England recruits risk officer

Mark Gray

His appointment reflects a strengthening of the senior management team at Homes England as it takes on a greater role in promoting house-building.

Mark Gray joins the agency as from British Business Bank, where he has been chief risk officer since 2013. Previously he worked for BNP, Swiss Bank, Credit Suisse First Boston and Morgan Stanley.

Homes England chief executive Nick Walkley said: “I’m delighted to welcome Mark as he takes up this vital role within the organisation. He brings with him a wealth of experience of working with partners to help increase and unlock resources; a mission that very much chimes with that of Homes England.

“As chief risk officer Mark will have responsibility for protecting the business through financial risk management, which becomes increasingly important as we increase pace through our funding and delivery programmes.”

Mark Gray said: “Homes England is playing a crucial role in developing long term solutions to the provision of housing in the UK and I am very much looking forward to fulfilling this important role within the organisation.”