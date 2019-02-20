Hong Kong extends scope of rail project inquiry

Investigation was already under way into work at Hung Hom station

The commission of inquiry into the diaphragm wall and platform slab construction works at Hung Hom Station extension was appointed in July 2018.

It recently came to light that records had gone missing for the north and south approach tunnels and the Hung Hom Stabling Siding of the link’s Hung Hom Station, and that some unapproved works might have been carried out.

Chief executive Carrie Lam said the irregularities that have recently surfaced have given rise to wide public concern and the government takes them very seriously.

The commission of inquiry appointed last July under the chairmanship of Michael Hartmann is best placed to ascertain the relevant facts and to recommend appropriate improvement measures, she added.

The inquiry’s expanded scope has led to the team being given more time for its work. Its report is now due to be submitted by 30 August.

“We look to the Commission of Inquiry to conduct a thorough inquiry in order to allay public concern,” said Lam. “The Government attaches importance to ascertaining the facts and seeking substantive improvements. Public safety is our top priority.”