Hong Kong tenders package of lifts for footbridges

The tender is part of a programme that has been under way since 2012 to facilitate access to public walkways.

The work involves the construction of 29 lifts at 11 walkways in Sha Tin, Yuen Long and North District along with all the associated civil, electrical & mechanical, geotechnical, roads & drainage and other works. It is scheduled to begin in April and will take about 48 months to complete.

The Highways Department has appointed Mannings (Asia) Consultants to design and supervise the construction works.

The contract is part of a programme that has been under way since 2012 to facilitate access to public walkways. The government treats lifts and ramps equally - unless the site conditions dictate one form over the other – in contrast to earlier practice, which gave priority to ramps. As long as site conditions permit, the Highways Department now gives consideration to the retrofitting of lifts at walkways where there is already a standard ramp installed. After a lift has been retrofitted, it evaluates whether to keep the ramp or demolish it.

