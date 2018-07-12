Hospitals add £50m to Interserve order book

Model of Liverpool Women's Hospital extension, as rendered by Gilling Dod Architects

In Liverpool, Interserve has won a £15m construction contract for Liverpool Women’s NHS Foundation Trust. It will extend and remodel the existing neonatal intensive care unit, starting in September 2018.

The completed facility will provide new intensive care unit and high dependency unit suites, a special care baby unit, improved parent accommodation and clinical support.

Meanwhile, Interserve’s facilities management division has won a five-year contract worth £35m with Barking, Havering & Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust. Here, Interserve will cook and clean, and staff the front desk at the King George Hospital in Redbridge, London as part of a total facilities management service.