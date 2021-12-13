House-builder takes over Lancashire mill site

A Kingswood Homes development elsewhere in Lancashire, similar to what is planned for Hoddlesden

The 7.2 acre site, once home to a Vernon Carus textile mill, has outline planning permission for 79 homes

Kingswood Homes has bought the site from BXB Land Solutions, which itself had bought the site in April 2020 and put it through initial planning.

Kingswood is drawing up a reserved matters application, which is due to be submitted in early 2022. Subject to planning, work could start later in 2022.

Paul Jones, managing director of Kingswood Homes, said: “The mill closed in 2003 and was left derelict after a fire in 2008, gradually becoming an eyesore. It had been identified as a potential site for housing but stalled for various reasons. We’ve worked closely with BXB to ensure the long-term future of this brownfield site so that it can be brought back into good use. We’re now looking forward to bringing our own plans forward and redeveloping the land to provide aspirational new homes, the first of which could be released for sale within 12 months.”

Since securing the site, BXB has address the numerous development constraints that had hindered the site coming forward. These included reprofiling the site, replacing and diverting a culvert, creating suitable development platforms and creating suitable on-site habitat for wildlife.

Gary Goodman of BXB said: “We are pleased that our investment on a brownfield site which has blighted the village of Hoddlesden for a number of years has secured a house building partner that shares our appreciation for high quality place-making. Our ability to deliver consented brownfield land to the development sector and remove problematic sites to the benefit of the local community ensures that our investment kickstarts the development process.”

