House-builders launch their own site visitor card

The house-builders' visitor card

The new Home Builders Visitor Card will serve as an industry provides house-builders with a replacement for the Construction Skills Certification Scheme’s (CSCS) Construction Site Visitor Card, which is being withdrawn from circulation during next year.

The new card is primarily available in digital form, as a smart phone app, which will allow more information to be securely stored on it as desired over time. It has been trialled with a number of HBF members.

Withdrawal of the CSCS Site Visitor Card was controversial in the house-building industry because many employees needed it to get on site.

The digital card will cost £30 plus VAT, to cover the costs of production and of setting up and running the scheme. A plastic card is £37 plus VAT.

The digital version of the card

John Slaughter, director of external affairs at HBF, said, “It is vital we do everything we can to support the industry’s drive to increase skills capacity and its consequential benefits for quality and productivity. The new Home Builders Visitor Card is the first step in rolling out a suite of cards to promote what builders themselves have said they want to see.”

All Construction Site Visitor Cards issued from 3rd September 2018 by CSCS will expire on 31st August 2020 and are non-renewable. CSCS will stop issuing the card from 28th February 2020.

