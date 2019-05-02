House-building picks up pace in the capital but slows in the northwest

The National House-Building Council (NHBC), whose Buildmark warranty scheme is used by about 80% of the market, reports that the number of new homes registered by the UK’s house-builders and developers in the first three months of the year reached more than 37,500 – a 3% increase on the same period in 2018.

In total, 37,672 new homes were registered to be built in the UK in the first quarter of 2019, compared to 36,508 last year.

Private sector registrations were down by 6% to 26,841 (2018 Q1: 28,554); registrations in the affordable and rental sector were up 36% to 10,831 (2018 Q1: 7,954).

The NHBC attributes the overall increase to a slow first quarter in 2018 because of strong weather – dubbed ‘the beast from the east’ – disrupting building work across the country.

The rise in the affordable and rental registration numbers reflects the continued growth in the private rental sector in many UK towns and cities, NHBC said. London saw a 58% increase in first quarter NHBC registrations, reaching 5,625 (2018 Q1: 3,549), boosted by a number of large schemes being registered at the start of this year.

However, registrations in the Northwest & Merseyside region were down by more than a fifth to 3,968 (2018 Q1: 5,059).

NHBC chief executive Steve Wood said: “We are pleased to report good numbers for the start of the year, although we do need to bear in mind the situation 12 months ago when freezing conditions caused major hold-ups in registrations as well as build-rates across the bulk of the UK.

“Although Brexit uncertainties are impacting consumer confidence and causing some dampening of new-build and second-hand sale markets, housing remains an attractive asset class for inward investors, which does cause us to be more optimistic about build-to-rent.”