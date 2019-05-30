House-building registrations leap a fifth

There were 13,527 new homes registered to be built in the UK in April 2019, according to NHBC figures, compared to 11,218 a year ago.

The increase came from the private sector: up from 7,427 in April 2018 to 9,972 in April 2019. By comparison, registrations in the affordable and rental sector fell from 3,791 in April last year to 3,555 this time.

The NHBC said that the growth could be, at least partly, attributed to the freezing weather in spring 2018 that put a brake on development.

Seven of the 12 UK regions saw an increase, with London seeing another considerable rise in registrations – up 61% to 5,475 (April 2018: 3,397). This is driven by growth in the numbers of larger developments and an increased appetite in the private rental sector, the NHBC said.

During the rolling quarter Febnruary to April 2019, there were 38,496 new homes registered to be built, compared to 36,042 in the same period last year. The private sector was up 4% to 27,881 (2018: 26,754); the affordable and rental sector was up 14% to 10,615 (2018: 9,288).

NHBC chief executive Steve Wood said: “It is great to see another strong month for new home registrations. To date, there is little evidence that Brexit uncertainties are denting developer confidence, whilst the continued flow of inward investment into the private rental sector is another good sign of resilience.”

NHBC – UK registrations by region, three months to April