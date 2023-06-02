Housing group tenders £1.7bn repairs framework

Anchor Hanover describes itself as England’s largest provider of specialist housing and care for those in later life. It has 54,000 properties in 1,700 locations across England and is inviting suitably qualified and experienced contractors to bid for the delivery of responsive repairs, void property works and planned works.

The contract notice explains that the tender will be divided up into regional lots and will be awarded for an initial period of five years with an option to extend by two further five-year periods, giving a maximum duration of 15 years.

The total estimated value is given as £1.7bn.

The procurement documents are available at anchorhanover.wax-live.com/S2C/SignIn.aspx

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk