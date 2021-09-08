Housing plans submitted for Barnsley site

A Harron Homes show home in Holmewood

Harron Homes hopes to persuade Barnsley Metropolitan Council that its proposed development on Bleachcroft Way will be good for the local environment.

The site, which has stood empty for 50 years, includes the Dob Sike waterway – an historic area of high ecological value with ancient trees, water voles and other wildlife. Harron proposes to restore it and incorporate it into the new development. The development will also feature an area of Birch Oak woodland that in previous plans for the site was lost.

Tony Lee, managing director of Harron Homes Yorkshire, said: “We are hopeful that our plans will rejuvenate this derelict site while maintaining the rich variety of wildlife which calls this site home, and bring much needed homes to the Barnsley area.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk