HPC work suspended following fatality

Hinkley Point C, as of March 2022

Project client EDF Energy confirmed that a man had died in what it described as a ‘construction traffic incident’ on the morning of Sunday 13th November. Emergency services were called to the site at about 08:30 am following a report that a man had been struck by mobile machinery.

EDF delivery director Nigel Cann said that all but essential work had been suspended on the project pending inquiries.

He said: “We are very sad to confirm that one of our team was involved in a fatal construction traffic incident this morning during planned work activities.

“The incident is being investigated by the police and the Health and Safety Executive, and we will co-operate fully with the authorities.

“Work at the site has been stood down and we are offering support to colleagues affected by this tragic event. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this very difficult time.”

Main contractor on the £26bn nuclear power station construction project is Bylor JV. Concerns about safety procedures at Hinkley Point C prompted the Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) to served improvement notice earlier this year on the joint venture partners Laing O’Rourke and Bouygues Travaux Publics.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk