HS2 Kilburn site goes diesel free

Select's electric Liebherr LR1160.1, operated in South Kilburn by Leon Sobers

There is no fossil fuel to be seen on the Canterbury Road vent shaft site in South Kilburn, where Skanska Costain Strabag joint venture (SCS JV) has introduced a range of alternative powered equipment.

Equipment on this site includes one of Select Plant Hire’s electric crawler cranes (a Liebherr

LR1160.1). Machines with internal combustion engines are powered by hydrogenated vegetable oil to power plant and machinery on site. And with this being an urban site, there is access to mains power, which is on a renewable energy tariff.

Client organisation HS2 Ltd is keen to show itself as a leader in promoting carbon reduction and expects all of its construction sites being diesel-free by 2029.

HS2 environment director Peter Miller said: “HS2 is playing a major role in the decarbonisation of the construction industry, collaborating with the industry and our supply chain to accelerate innovation in low-carbon technologies. Reducing emissions and improving air quality on HS2 construction sites is crucial for both the environment and surrounding communities.”

Innovations being trialled and introduced on other sites include:

Hydrogen technology trials across sites considering both fuel-cell technology and combustible hydrogen solutions.

‘Clean Air Gas Engine’ funded through Innovate UK and led by OakTec, which replaces diesel power with ultra-low (bio-LPG) emission engines in Advante Welfare units and standalone units.

‘EcoNet’ developed by Invisible Systems, Balfour Beatty and Sunbelt which controls and reduces energy output from key appliances, reducing power demand by 30%.

Electric renewable energy using solar and wind to power noise and air quality monitors, site security cameras and site briefing areas and solar pods powering sites by combining solar PV, battery storage and a back-up generator.

Retrofit solutions that add pollution control equipment (scrubbers) to older vehicles as an alternative to replacing the machine or the engine.

HS2 also supports CESAR, the construction equipment security registration scheme, including its use of a sticker to show compliance with whatever EU Stage engine emission class the machine meets.

