HS2 loses managing director

Paul Griffiths is leaving HS2

HS2 phase two managing director Paul Griffiths is leaving the project at the end of the year to become program director on the $40bn Metrolinx program in Toronto, the largest public transit investment in Canadian history.

He joined HS2 in 2015 but only took over from Alison Munro as phase two managing director on 18th September 2017.

HS2 chief executive Mark Thurston said: “Phase Two has come a long way under Paul’s leadership. 2a, the section from Birmingham to Crewe, is already in Parliament and is on course to receive Royal Assent next year. Phase 2b, the section from Birmingham to Leeds and from Crewe to Manchester, is well advanced in terms of its preparation for Parliament, particularly how it integrates with the existing network and the plans of Northern Powerhouse Rail. The working draft environmental statement for 2b will be published later this autumn. We are grateful to Paul for the progress he has made with Phase 2 and wish him and his family well in their new adventure.”

HS2 chairman Sir Terry Morgan added: “Given its sheer scale and duration, changes of personnel and leadership are inevitable in a project such as HS2 – particularly given the global demand for talented and experienced engineers such as Paul – but our focus remains on delivering a railway for the long term future of this country. And that we will do.”