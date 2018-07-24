HS2 Ltd adds to top team

Richard Robinson

Richard Robinson joins HS2 Ltd as chief operating officer from Aecom where he was chief executive of civil infrastructure in Europe, Middle East, India and Africa.

“I am thrilled to be joining the team at HS2 Ltd,” he said. “Working on Europe’s largest infrastructure programme is an exciting prospect and I look forward to playing my part in a project that will leave a significant legacy here in the UK.”

Michael Bradley is joining HS2 as chief financial officer from the Ministry of Defence. He was CFO and acting chief executive of Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S).

HS2 Ltd chief executive Mark Thurston said: “HS2 Ltd is a hugely important project that will leave a significant economic legacy here in the UK and it is imperative that we have the best people in place to deliver our ambitions.”