HS2 plans industry day for new Phase 2a civils strategy

HS2 went back to the drawing board after a lukewarm market response to its first call for tenders.

HS2 Phase 2a runs between the West Midlands and Crewe, with a line of route length of c. 57 kilometres (km), forming the first section of the western leg of HS2 Phase 2.

A pre-procurement industry day is to be held on 8th October 2019 “to re-engage and support the development of its revised Phase 2a procurement and delivery strategy”.

At the event, HS2 Ltd will present its updated proposals in relation to the Phase 2a civils works packages and seek feedback on the proposals presented.

Attendance requires registration through: www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/Phase2aIndustryDay

The scope of the Phase 2a civils works packages includes 2.5km of bored tunnel, 7km of viaduct, 19 million cubic metres of embankments, 20 millions cubic metres of cuttings and 42 bridges.

The Industry Day will cover the packaging options, commercial approach and other aspects of the procurement and delivery route under consideration.

The plan is to package the works across seven civils works contracts.

