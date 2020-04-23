HS2 tenders £465m lifts and escalators packages

Old Oak Common station will have more than 50 lifts and escalators

All the new stations in London and Birmingham will have step-free access from street to train. Placed end to end, the escalators would stretch more than 3km.

Although the four stations that are part of HS2 phase one will be built by different teams, HS2 Ltd is procuring the lifts and escalators centrally to standardise the designs and control costs.

Contracts are expected to be awarded during 2021 and the value includes maintenance for 20 years.

The longest escalators will be at Old Oak Common, in west London, which will take passengers 13.5 metres up from the subsurface platforms to concourse level. In total, the new station – where HS2 meets Crossrail services to Heathrow and the West End of London – will have more than 50 lifts and escalators.

HS2 procurement and commercial director David Poole said: “The launch of this landmark contract opportunity is a major step forward in the delivery of HS2’s four iconic new railway stations. The lifts and escalators our partners go on to deliver will be at the heart of the operation, moving hundreds of thousands of people every day and helping us to ensure seamless journeys for everyone.

“I look forward to our team working with the suppliers who come forward and together ensuring that we deliver best quality and value for the project.”

The contract – worth up to £465m including 20-year maintenance deals – is divided into two separate packages for lifts and escalators, with the winners appointed to frameworks. This allows for potential changes in the number of lifts and escalators ordered as station designs are finalised, HS2 Ltd said.

