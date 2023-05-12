HSE blitz focuses on dust

Starting from Monday 15th May 2023, HSE inspectors will be carrying out a targeted health inspection initiative across Great Britain focusing on the respiratory risks to construction workers from exposure to silica and wood dust.

Construction dust can and does cause serious lung disease for construction workers. Employers have a legal duty to control dust effectively and protect their workers’ lung health.

The Dust Kills campaign aims to raise awareness of health issues in relation to dust exposure and the importance of effective control measures to improve the long-term health of those working in construction.

The campaign will be supported by unannounced site inspections, running for two months until Friday 14th July.

For advice on safe working and the control of dust, see workright.campaign.gov.uk/campaigns/construction-dust

