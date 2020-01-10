HSE investigates Lincoln site death

An employee of Melfort Construction Services was, according to one local report, crushed under an overturned dumper trucks. Other reports say the machine was a ‘digger’, which seems less likely.

Lincolnshire Police said: “We were called today to a building site off Rudgard Lane in Lincoln at 10.48 am where a man was reported to have been injured in an industrial incident.

“We can confirm that a 23-year-old Nottinghamshire man died at the scene. Next of kin have been informed and we are now working with the HSE to establish the circumstances of this tragic incident.”

The site is set to be a student accommodation development, being built by local firm Lindum Group.

Lindum Group issued a statement expressing regret and extending condolences to the victim’s family.

It added: "We will be working closely with the HSE and emergency teams as they carry out their investigations into the tragic event and we will be supporting Lindum employees and other site personnel who have been affected.

"The victim was an employee of Melfort Construction Services Ltd, a civil engineering specialist based in Chesterfield, Derbyshire."

