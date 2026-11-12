Huddig launches hybrid loader

Swedish equipment manufacturer Huddig has launched the Huddig 1370 Tigon G2, the second generation of its hybrid-electric backhoe loader platform. The updated machine features a larger battery pack, broader attachment compatibility, and integration with the manufacturer's new fleet management system.

According to the manufacturer, development of the second-generation model was driven by operational data collected from the initial series-produced Tigon fleet. Huddig reports that 41 first-generation units operating across Europe logged a combined 96,306 hours. The company claims these machines ran on battery power for 56.68 per cent of their operating hours, saving an estimated 531,621 litres of diesel fuel and reducing emissions by approximately 1,372t of CO₂.

The primary technical update on the 1370 Tigon G2 is an upgraded 61 kWh NMC battery pack, representing a nearly 40 per cent capacity increase over the previous 44 kWh system. The 14.6t backhoe loader combines a 115 kW Stage V Cummins diesel engine with four electric wheel motors, providing a total system output of 190 hp in power mode. Huddig states that the enlarged battery extends all-electric working time to up to two and a half hours, improves kinetic energy recovery during braking or downhill travel, and reduces total charging cycles over time.

The G2 variant expands the range of factory-supported attachments. Compatibility now includes the Loader Coupled Crane (LCC), Huddig's radio remote control system, the LIFT Type II, and the LIFT 2200C platform, which can be configured with an insulated work basket for utility and railway operations.

The machine is also prepared for Huddig Echo, the company's web-based telematics platform. The manufacturer claims the web app centralises real-time machine telemetry, tracking fuel levels, operating state, and general fleet metrics to assist contractors with site scheduling and maintenance planning.