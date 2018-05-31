Hundred up for HSS and Isuzu

Isuzu Forward N75.190 rigids form the spine of the HSS delivery fleet

Over the past 10 years, the rigid 7.5-tonne Isuzu has become the benchmark for HSS’s distribution fleet in the UK and Ireland.

All the Isuzus have been supplied by Warrington Vehicle Centre and the latest order for 21 Isuzu Forward N75.190 rigids comprises a mix of beavertail bodied and drop side vehicles. The trucks have an working life of five years, covering 40,000 miles a year.

Martin O’Neill, national fleet and logistics manager at HSS Hire Group, said: “The Isuzu 7.5 tonner is the right specification for us and ideally suits our nationwide branch network operation. Most importantly, it gives us an impressive 3 tonne payload, which we find to be perfect for the distribution of heavy plant and machinery to our customers. We now have 100 Isuzus in the fleet and that milestone is a clear demonstration of our faith and trust in Isuzu at this GVW.”