Hundreds of tower blocks still have suspect cladding

Grenfell Tower, before the fire, clad in aluminium composite material

Since the Grenfell Tower fire in London exposed the dangers of ACM cladding systems 18 months ago, 127 high-rise residential and publicly owned buildings in England have undergone remediation works to remove ACM cladding systems – an increase of nine since the end of October. But far more have yet to be touched.

The private sector is proving particularly slow at getting its act together. Of the 194 private sector high-rise residential buildings clad with prohibited aluminium composite material (ACM) cladding systems, only 19 have been fixed. Remediation has started on a further 27 but no work has started on 148 of the 194 – that is 76% of them.

The public and social sector has performed better but not brilliantly, with 66 fixed and 79 currently undergoing replacement works in the social sector. However, there are still 14 tower blocks in the social sector on which remediation work has yet to start.

Of the 10 publicly-owned buildings with ACM cladding, remediation work has yet to start on six of them.

In the student accommodation sector, 35 of the 53 towers with ACM cladding systems have been fixed. Work is ongoing on six more, while 12 remain clad in ACM systems.

The numbers are contained in the latest Monthly Data Release from the Ministry of Housing’s Building Safety Programme, established after the June 2017 Grenfell Tower fire. They dated 30th November 2019.

