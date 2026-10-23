Huws Gray appoints southern MD

Bunting joins Huws Gray after 12 years with B&Q, where he was most recently head of TradePoint. In his new role, Jamie will oversee 75 stores. He brings considerable experience leading regional teams and enhancing customers’ in-store experiences, Huws Gray says.

Bunting said, “I am thrilled to be joining Huws Gray at such a pivotal moment in its journey. It is a business that I have long admired, and there is a real opportunity to deliver a best-in-class service, enhance our offering and drive meaningful growth. In my career, I have always focused on putting colleagues and customers first and creating environments where close collaboration with stakeholders will deliver successful outcomes, I look forward to continuing this at Huws Gray.”

Shaun Allen, chief operating officer of Huws Gray, added, “I’m delighted to welcome Jamie to Huws Gray. His extensive background in regional development speaks for itself, and I look forward to seeing how he utilises his strong focus on delivery as we look to build on and substantiate our existing presence across the south of England.”

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