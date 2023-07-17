HVDC cable factory approved for Hunterston

The factory will make cables to link the UK with Morocco

Construction is expected to start next year on XLCC’s high-voltage direct current (HVDC) subsea cable factory, with cable production slated for 2026

Santosh Patel, director at consulting engineer Pick Everard, who has been working on the project, said: “Reaching this milestone and securing full planning permission is a huge step in realising this cutting-edge project’s potential. We want the HVDC cable factory to be a beacon for others and an example of commitment to supporting our country’s drive to net zero. To reach our goals, expanding our solar and wind infrastructure is crucial, and this factory will help massively in accomplishing this.”

Global demand for high-voltage cables is expected to increase six-fold by 2030 with the shift to renewable energy. XLCC’s first order is for four 3,800km cables to connect solar and wind renewable power generation in the Sahara to the UK for the Xlinks Morocco-UK power project. XLCC also has memoranda of understanding for domestic projects, it says

XLCC chief executive Ian Douglas said: “To deliver the energy transition and achieve net zero, the improved global transmission of electricity is critical. Put simply, there can be no transition without transmission. As demand for HVDC cables continues to boom, we are excited to bring such a significant project to an area with a proud industrial pedigree.”

