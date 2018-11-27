Hyatt to develop Edinburgh Marina hotel

The hotel forms part of a wider development that includes a 340-berth marina along with homes, a health spa and fitness centre, a conference and banqueting centre, new bars and restaurants.

The spa and conference hotel will be the international hotelier’s first hotel in Scotland. It will have 187 rooms along with 98 serviced apartments.

The hotel will overlook the new Edinburgh Marina, which is located 24km north west of the city centre, 16km from the bridges over the Firth of Forth and 12km from Edinburgh International Airport.

“I am thrilled that we will be opening our first hotel in Edinburgh, as part of the exciting new Edinburgh Marina development,” said Hyatt’s regional vice president development, Europe, Guido Fredrich. “The Edinburgh Marina is the perfect springboard for us to launch our brand in Scotland, opening a new era for the company and creating a great new tourism opportunity for Edinburgh.”

Kevin Fawcett, speaking for the developer, said: “Having received widespread interest from some of the world’s leading hoteliers we are delighted to have secured Hyatt to operate the hotel at Edinburgh Marina. Hyatt Regency’s commitment to world-class hospitality was at the forefront of our decision, with the hotel providing something totally unique for Edinburgh.”