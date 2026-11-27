Amey has deployed its first hydrogen-powered site energy system as part of a six-month live trial with National Highways.

Operating under the Specialist Bridges Inspection and Maintenance (SBIM) contract, the trial is intended to test whether green hydrogen can serve as a practical alternative to diesel generators for temporary site accommodation and off-grid infrastructure works. The project supports National Highways' target of achieving zero-emission site power by 2030, alongside Amey's own commitment to reach net zero across its value chain by 2040.

Part-funded by the National Highways Carbon Development Fund and supplied by Speedy Hydrogen Solutions (the joint venture between Speedy Hire and AFC Energy), the setup replaces conventional diesel generation at a temporary compound scheduled to operate without a mains electricity connection for more than six months.

The off-grid system combines an AFC H-Power S Series 30kW fuel-cell generator with an EasyGrid 45000 Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) and a Fuel Pressure Regulation Station (PRS). The compound has also been equipped with ReLuminate Dual lighting units, which pair solar and wind generation with battery storage to eliminate the need for diesel-powered tower lights.

According to the project partners, the fuel-cell unit emits only water and heat at the point of use, avoiding carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxide and particulate exhaust emissions. The companies also report that the setup produces less noise and vibration than standard diesel equivalents, and claim it is expected to deliver carbon savings of between 70% and 95% depending on how the hydrogen is produced and transported.

Throughout the deployment, Amey and National Highways are monitoring fuel consumption, energy output, reliability, safety, cost and whole-life carbon performance against a traditional diesel baseline.

Martin Freery, Amey's environment and sustainability manager, said: "This trial is an important opportunity to test low-emission site power in a real infrastructure environment. By gathering robust data on performance, reliability, refuelling, cost and whole-life carbon, we can better understand where hydrogen technology can support our transition away from diesel and help deliver cleaner, quieter and lower-carbon sites for our clients."

National Highways programme delivery manager Chris Pope added: "The project team recognised an opportunity to trial a new approach, worked with partners to bring it to life, and is now helping build the evidence on how hydrogen and batteries could support lower-carbon roadworks compounds."