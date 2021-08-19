Hydrogen producer expects to be fuelling construction sites within 2-5 years

Buta Atwal, chief executive of Ryze Hydrogen and Wrightbus

While battery-powered plant has already started to take off, the advantages of hydrogen will see it emerge as an alternative green fuel source.

That is the analysis of Buta Atwal, chief executive of Ryze Hydrogen, which produces the gas. He is also chief executive of Wrightbus, the Northern Ireland bus manufacturer that supplies hydrogen-powered buses to Transport for London. Both companies are owned by Jo Bamford, son of JCB owner Lord Bamford. Buta Atwal was himself formerly managing director of JCB Heavy Products before being recruited by Jo Bamford.

Buta Atwal appears on the Re:Construction podcast this week to discuss hydrogen power and the government’s UK Hydrogen Strategy, published this week.

This week's podcast also features Cadent regional development manager Helen Boyle and Isaac Occhipinti from the Energy & Utilities Alliance, discussing the contribution that hydrogen can be expected to make in decarbonising the heating of buildings.

You can listen to the podcast Re:Construction episode 76 here, or subscribe for free via the usual podcast broadcasters (Apple, Google, Spotify, Deezer etc).

