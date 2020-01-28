Hyundai joins CESAR

Hyundai UK sales manager Tony Reeves (left) and Datag business development executive Rachel Hamilton with the first Hyundai machines fitted with Datatag CESAR marking at Tilbury Port, Essex

CESAR, the Construction Equipment Security & Registration Scheme, is promoted by the Construction Equipment Association (CEA). Participating manufacturers, which include Cat, Case, Doosan, JCB, Kubota, Manitou and Merlo, tag their machines with Datatag ID technology so that if the machine goes missing or is stolen, its identity can be proven.

Hyundai has now joined that list. Regional sales manager Tony Reeves said: “Our customers’ investment is instantly protected from would-be thieves by the CESAR anti-theft ID. The scheme is a proven crime prevention product, reducing the likelihood of theft by in the region of 10-times. There’s also the added benefit of reduced insurance premiums.”

The CESAR Scheme has protected more than 300,000 registered machines since the scheme was first launched in 2007 – and since that year equipment theft has reduced by more than 60%, the CEA says. Recovery rates for CESAR registered machines has also been significantly higher, at 28%, than non-CESAR registered machines, which show a recovery rate of just 8%.

The tagging comprises a unique ID plate, hidden RFID transponder, microscopic Datadot and a forensic DNA solution.

Since the Agricultural Engineers Association (AEA) joined, the scheme is now more accurately called the Construction & Agricultural Equipment Security & Registration Scheme, but the acronym remains CESAR and not CAESAR, even though the latter is the correct spelling of the Roman emperors to which the name alludes.

CESAR used to have the backing of the Plant & Agricultural National Intelligence Unit (PANIU), a special division of the police force – partially industry-funded – dedicated to combating equipment theft. However, PANIU was shut down last June after the Metropolitan Police Service decided it was unwilling/unable to bear its part of the costs.

