Hyundai reduces swing at front as well as rear

Hyundai HX130 LCR

The 13-tonne HX130 LCR is the third compact-radius model in Hyundai’s HX series product line. It is now also available in a second standard configuration, the HX130 LCRD, which has a dozer blade.

This two-piece boom version enables the excavator to work with a bigger reach, while maintaining a reduced front swing. It comes with the boom articulation mounted to the underside of the standard boom to protect against soiling and damage.

The HX130 LCR excavator is powered by a 73.6 hp (55 kW) Perkins 854F Stage IIIB compliant diesel engine.

The LCR model has a standard operating weight of 12,700 kg, while the LCRD model’s standard operating weight is 13,560 kg. Maximum dig depth is 5,570 mm and maximum digging reach is 8,220 mm.