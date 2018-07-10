ICE past-president to investigate Hong Kong station construction problems

Their commission of inquiry will look into the issues with the fixing of steel reinforcement and any concerns in respect of the diaphragm wall and platform slab construction works at the Hung Hom Station Extension (link opens in new tab). The project is part of MTR Corporation’s Shatin to Central Link project.

Michael John Hartmann, former non-permanent judge of Hong Kong’s Court of Final Appeal, has been appointed as chairman and commissioner. ICE past-president Peter Hansford, professor of construction and infrastructure policy at University College London, has been appointed as commissioner. Hansford has over 40 years of experience in the delivery of major infrastructure projects and was chief construction adviser to the UK Government from 2012 to 2015.

The commission will also make recommendations on suitable measures with a view to promoting public safety and assurance on the quality of works.

"Public safety is of paramount importance," said Hong Kong’s chief executive Carrie Lam. "A statutory commission equipped with the full range of powers under the Commissions of Inquiry Ordinance (Chapter 86) is called for to ascertain the facts and circumstances surrounding the alleged problems associated with these works and to recommend appropriate improvement measures."

The commission is due to report within six months.