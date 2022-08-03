ICW adds five to leadership team

Based in Belfast, with offices in London and South Shields, ICW has added 46 staff in the past year, representing roughly 50% growth. It now has more than 140 staff working across the UK, with the past year the busiest on record.

ICW’s new director of surveying services, Philip Quinn, is now responsible for all aspects of service delivery and will be supported by a team of regional surveyors. He will also provide training and guidance for staff, and develop ICW’s Smart Surv surveying app.

Paul McGowan, whose background is in working for blue-chip organisations in the finance sector, has been made commercial director, with a focus on growing the business.

Nick Cuffe has been named operations director and Julie Monahan has been appointed human resources director. David Allaway has been promoted to chief technology officer.

Chief operating officer Aaron McCarten said it was “an exciting time” for the company.

“The most important aspect of our business is our people,” he said. “We work closely as a team to help generate fresh thinking and new business opportunities. We’re investing in the future and we’re thrilled to see progression with our senior team.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk