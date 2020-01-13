Ideas competition launches for Finnish tourism gateway

The goal of the open competition is to find options for developing the area surrounding the castle and the western bank of the estuary of the Aura River to enable development of the Linnanniemi area.

The cape surrounding Turku Castle has long been regarded a gateway to Turku and Finland. For over 700 years, the castle has guarded the gateway. The organisers of the competition hope that the new plans will provide the castle with a surrounding area that befits its value.

“I wish that the competition will give us as versatile range of options as possible for the future area,” Timo Hintsanen, the city of Turku’s director of urban planning. “It will be easy to get wide-ranging discussion with the city residents on the base of the options.”

The competition is being organised by the city of Turku in collaboration with the Finnish Association of Architects (SAFA) and the Finnish association of Landscape Architects (Mark). The competition will distribute a total of €220,000 in prizes and payments.

A competition jury composed of 11 members has been appointed for evaluating the competition entries.

