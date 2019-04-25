Igoe brothers switch to Volvo

WPI has bought a package of 16 Volvo excavators

WPI has taken delivery of ten 14-tonne EC140E excavators, four EC220Es, an EC250E and a 30-tonne EC300E.

The machines will be deployed on WPI contracts for house-building companies across the northwest and north Midland counties of England.

The company, based in Middlewich, is run by brothers Steven and Michael Igoe. The dominant brand in its fleet of 100+ excavators is Hitachi Zaxis. The decision to move to Volvo excavators follows good experience with Volvo paving machines.

“We’ve had faultless support running our two wheeled pavers over the last five years so we’re confident we will get the same level of support with these new machines,” said joint managing director Steven Igoe.

Michael Igoe added: “We were very impressed with the two machines SMT put in to us on demonstration. The 30-tonne machine we trialled had in the order of 7,000 hours on the clock and we were impressed with the distinct lack of wear on the equipment’s pins and bushes – it could have been a brand new machine.

“That, and the quality of the machine’s build and the all-round performance experienced in the demonstration persuaded us to move away from our traditional brand and try Volvo excavators for the first time.”