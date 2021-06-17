IHP starts £65m children's mental health centre

Designed by IBI Group, the building will have 9,100 sqm of floor space across eight floors

Integrated Health Projects (IHP) has been appointed to build the Pears Maudsley Centre for Children and Young People's Mental Health for the South London & Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust (SLaM).

Under construction on the Denmark Hill hospital site in Camberwell, it is said to represent one of the most significant current investments in mental health care in the UK. The purpose-built facility will bring together clinical care and research from SLaM and King’s College London’s Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN).

The building will have 9,100 sqm of floor space spread over eight floors. Designed by IBI Group, a key design feature employs multiple external roof terraces with the tiered design enhancing natural light.

Project manager/quantity surveyor for the project is Aecom/Gardiner &Theobald, structural engineer is WSP Group and Troup Bywaters & Anders is building services consultant.

Work began on site in March 2021 under the ProCure21+ framework agreement and is due to complete in May 2023.

