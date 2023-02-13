IHP wins £26m Swindon hospital contract

IHP has been awarded a design and build contract for a new emergency department at the Great Western Hospital in Swindon along with the reconfiguration of the existing children’s emergency unit.

The new Integrated Front Door enabling works are now well underway with piling to start next month.

The contract award follows on from previous work by IHP at the hospital, completing a new urgent treatment centre (UTC) last year.

Great Western Hospital NHS Trust has secured £26m of government funding to progress a scheme that will provide a new same-day emergency care and joint initial assessment unit, integrating medical and surgical care.

The new 2442 sqm facility will link up the current emergency department, connecting the new urgent treatment centre via a corridor.

IHP is expected to complete in the summer of 2024 and has been procured via the P22 framework.

Russell Flowers, regional director for Vinci and IHP, said: “We are looking forward to working with them to develop on what is already a strong relationship having just completed the new UTC building which was the first phase of this project. Our teams have worked together with the departmental heads developing the project on paper and can’t wait to bring the scheme to life and improve the staff and patients working and treatment environment.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk