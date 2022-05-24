Ilke begins installation in Beeston

Left to right on site are Network Rail development manager David Chubb, Ilke Homes director John Hickman and EMH development director Chris Jones

Network Rail chose Ilke Homes to develop the site in July 2020 because of the speed of delivery offered by prefabrication. It has taken Ilke Homes 20 months to get from site acquisition to lifting in the housing units. All units have been delivered to site within six months of starting groundworks.

In partnership with housing association EMH (East Midlands Housing), Ilke Homes is delivering 42 affordable homes to the brownfield site next to Beeston station. Ilke is acting as turnkey developer and EMH has agreed to purchase the completed development.

Ilke Homes executive director of development Tom Heathcote claimed: “This development, once complete, will prove to be an exemplary case study of how offsite manufacturing can breathe new life into public land via the delivery of well-designed communities that are connected to transport hubs.”

