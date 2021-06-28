Ilke recruits former Crest Nicholson chief

Patrick Bergin

Patrick Bergin is joining Ilke after two years out of the house-building industry.

He was chief financial officer at Crest Nicholson in the lead up and during its initial public offering in 2013. He was promoted to chief operating officer in November 2016 and chief executive in March 2018, in succession to Stephen Stone. However, he was replaced a year later by Peter Truscott, brought in from Galliford Try.

Stephen Stone, Patrick Bergin’s old boss at Crest Nicholson as firstly CEO and then chairman, is now on the board of Ilke Homes as well.

Ilke Homes executive chairman Dave Sheridan said: “Following a comprehensive recruitment process, we’re delighted to welcome Patrick, who brings with him years of invaluable experience, to the team. Ilke Homes will benefit from his industry and commercial experience which will help us to continue to grow as a fully-integrated housing developer.”

Patrick Bergin said: “I believe Ilke Homes’ low-carbon, energy-efficient solution to housing makes the company a firm market-leader. I expect the company’s strong growth trajectory to be maintained in the years to come as more investors look to go green quickly.”

